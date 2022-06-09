Hawkesbury Gazette

Greater Sydney Kart Club to host Greater Sydney Cup over long weekend

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:55am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competition: Racers fly around the bend during the Greater Sydney Kart Club's first meeting at the Indy 800 Kart Track at Wilberforce last month. Picture: Quick Pixels Photography.

The Greater Sydney Kart Club (GSKC) will be hosting the 2022 Greater Sydney Cup, held in conjunction with the Club Championship Rounds two and three, over the June long weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.