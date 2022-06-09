The Greater Sydney Kart Club (GSKC) will be hosting the 2022 Greater Sydney Cup, held in conjunction with the Club Championship Rounds two and three, over the June long weekend.
Racing at the Indy 800 Kart Track at Wilberforce will see a full day of on track action, with: Cadets 9/12, Juniors KA4/KA3/4SS and Seniors KA3/KA2/4SS/TAG 125/TAG R, all racing.
Advertisement
Racing will get off the mark from 9am on both days, with at least 50 laps of racing a day in each class, including qualifying, three heats and finals.
The highest cumulative points scorer from the Club Championship rounds will be awarded the Greater Sydney Cup.
GSKC secretary, Josh Mardel, said the club are excited for its very first major weekend of racing at the Butterfly Farm.
"[Everyone] is looking forward to our very first major weekend of racing at the Butterfly Farm," he said.
In between the races on both days, the club are welcoming racers to "bring a mate".
"We're hoping to entice new fresh blood into the sport, hopefully bringing people from out of town and state [to the Hawkesbury], spending money on accommodation, hospitality, food and obviously the attractions," said Mardel.
On Saturday evening the club will also host its Junior Sprockets - beginner program aimed at young kids who are interested in getting involved in karting and motorsport.
Some big names will be coming down to the track over the weekend, with Tyler Everingham (V8 Super2), Jackson Walls (Porsche Carrera Cup), Aron Shields (Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge), Reece Cohen (National KZ Driver) and Zac Zamprogno (National KZ Driver), ready to compete.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.