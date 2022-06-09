Special sessions, with Mary O'Brien from 'Are You Bogged Mate?', will be run for the community by Hawkesbury City Council's Recovery Team in June.
'Are You Bogged Mate?' is all about helping country blokes talk about mental health and suicide, while spreading awareness about depression in the bush.
Depression in rural areas is a lot like getting bogged in the mud. It might have been just a sticky patch of the road or paddock where the vehicle stopped moving, maybe a low range or winch was needed to get out.
But what happens when you get properly bogged? When it's down to the running boards, sitting on the chassis, you are not getting out of this one easily - that's the kind of bogged these sessions will talk about.
Country blokes are facing challenges like never before and it takes guts to admit you're bogged. Council are making sure people are connected with the right hands to pull them out.
Mary is a passionate advocate for agriculture and was raised on the land. She understands the diverse challenges faced by the rural sector.
After spending her whole life working in rural and remote Australia, Mary knows country blokes.
She's worked with them, for them, and beside them, and mostly importantly, she knows how to talk with them.
This down-to-earth perspective is what helps connect men with life-saving support services.
For more information about 'Are You Bogged Mate?' visit areyouboggedmate.com.au
Food will be on deck half an hour before the talk for each session. Mary will talk for around 45 minutes.
To RSVP, call 0428 137 048 or email hubs@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au to help council with catering numbers.
If unable to attend the June talks, local services are always available to connect with - call 0428 137 048 for more information.
Session dates:
