The countdown is on to the free and fun-filled community event, Hawkesbury Fest, at Governor Phillip Park, Windsor on Sunday, August 7 from 10am to 3pm.
Everyone is invited to the Hawkesbury riverside for exciting woodchopping demonstrations by the Metropolitan Axemen's Association NSW and to enjoy the free rides, market stalls, kids' activities and face painting.
Advertisement
What's more, there will be a special new attraction, Circusworks, an interactive circus workshop where attendees can have fun learning new skills like juggling, diabolos, devil sticks, hula hooping, walking beams, plate spinning and more.
There will also be food trucks, a BBQ and local live music adding to the great fun atmosphere on the day.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Patrick Conolly, is encouraging local residents to save the date for this Local Government Week annual event.
"This will be the first Hawkesbury Fest we've had since the floods of 2021 and 2022 and the pandemic lockdowns, so this will be an extra special event for all of us," he said.
"Our last Hawkesbury Fest in 2019 was a huge success, and in 2022 we will showcase the many ways that Hawkesbury City Council is engaging with our community."
Cr Conolly said kids will have a great time enjoying the upgraded playground at Governor Phillip Park.
"The accessible playground has continued to be a popular playspace for locals and visitors," he said. "With the addition of $177,000 in equipment that includes a double flying fox, a climbing structure for older children and a picnic shelter, families are sure to enjoy plenty of activity and fun.
"I'm proud to see Hawkesbury Fest return as a free event with rides, craft activities, local entertainment, workshops, food, giveaways, community groups, market stalls and more.
"I warmly invite you to come along and celebrate with us."
Visit Council's website - hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au - and Hawkesbury Events Facebook - facebook.com/hawkesburyevents - for event updates.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.