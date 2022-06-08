Drewy's Footy Fever: Are you ready for Origin?

It is Origin Week and I can't wait to see Game One, as it will be full of super talent, fighting out a nail biter.
These are two evenly matched teams with passionate coaches.
From the first tackle it will be adrenalin overload.
Queensland will try and bash it up through the middle and use Daly Cherry Evans to get it out to their speed men, with high swirling kicks into corners.
Cameron Munster and Kalyn Ponga will stay close to the big boys, searching for that short pass into gaps.
They know they will need to score lots of points to win.
NSW will use their forwards to get space for the Panthers trio of Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo, and the ruck speed of Damien Cook, to cause dramas in the middle for Queensland.
My prediction for the night is a long range try involving the speed of Kotoni Staggs and Brian To'o to win it for NSW, 28 to 22.
Get your mates together and get ready for it - it is Game On!
In club land, the Raiders may have beaten the Roosters, but the immensely talented Joey Manu had a sensational game filling in for James Tedesco at fullback.
He ran for 300 metres, broke 14 tackles, made seven offloads and had a try assist.
An international with two grand finals wins means he has the skills, but most other clubs would love to be able to say Manu is our "back up" fullback. A true star!
South Sydney are mourning the passing of former player and captain, Robert 'Rocky' Laurie.
Laurie was rugby league's first Dally M Medallist and the club's only Dally M winner.
He was your traditional 1970s and 80s footballer and was well respected amongst all former players and long term fans.
A country boy from Wauchope, he went on to play for NSW.
Like many legends, he has left us too early.
Unfortunately, my Panthers Reserve Grade Team went down to the Dragons.
We had a lot of our team promoted to play First Grade because of Origin duties and the Dragons moved some of their young stars down a grade as they had an Origin bye.
But we don't make excuses and this loss was is a good lesson for the boys.
My tips for this week are the Cowboys, Titans, Storm, Broncos, Sea Eagles, Panthers, Sharks, Eels.
