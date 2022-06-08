If you're looking for a great companion head down to the Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter at Mulgrave, for you to potentially meet a new friend.
The shelter is open every day for anyone to come in and maybe leave with a furry friend.
Advertisement
All dogs and cats are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and lifetime registered before leaving the shelter.
Hawkesbury mayor, Patrick Conolly, has encouraged people to choose a pet from the local shelter rather than a pet shop.
"Hawkesbury City Council receives cats and dogs from the five local government areas of Cumberland, Penrith, Hornsby, Hills and Hawkesbury," he said.
"Our shelter staff are always happy to talk with you and answer any questions you may have about caring for dogs and cats or what their personalities are like to find one that suits you."
During a visit to the Shelter, you will have the chance to meet friendly cats and dogs, like Jakz (pictured above).
If you think the handsome gentleman Jakz, or any other animal housed there, is the companion you or your family has been looking for, get down to the shelter to meet them.
The shelter recommend also bringing any family dogs and children to the meet the animal/s you're looking at, just to make sure everybody gets along.
If all is okay, then the adopted animal could leave the shelter with you.
The Shelter also offers special pet of the week discounted prices every week - see the adoption photo gallery at tinyurl.com/3ma6bt39.
For shelter opening hours and more information, visit hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au and click on the animal shelter link or call 4560 4644.
The shelter is located at 10 Mulgrave Road, Mulgrave and is open every day of the week. Opening hours:
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.