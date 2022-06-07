Hawkesbury Gazette

Jerseys auctioned for Bruce's buddies

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:40am, first published June 7 2022 - 10:00pm
Blue crew: Liam Martin and Nicho Hynes with a pair of RuffTRACK puppies. Picture: NRL Photos
  • From page 1

While at the farm, Blues coach, Brad Fittler, and captain, James Tedesco, announced that the team would auction off their jerseys from Game One of the State of Origin series, and dedicate all proceeds to RuffTRACK.

