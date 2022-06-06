Ana and the gals bring the burlesque to Windsor's Church Bar

Hawkesbury-based burlesque performer, producer and instructor, Ana Seethe, has a treat in store for locals.
On Thursday, June 16, she and a troupe of her exotic friends will take to the stage of The Church for her Thursday Night Special Show.
As well as producing and performing, Ana has started teaching burlesque at two well known studios in Sydney - Sky Sirens in Surry Hills and Stone Cold Fox Burlesque in Penrith.
Her headlining act, Delilah Dollbaby, is a little bit sweet, a little bit salty, and a whole lotta sass. Ana's mischievous brand of tease has audiences drawn like moths to a flame.
Also performing at the show will be fellow Stone Cold Fox Burlesque teacher and bellydancer, Jessyka.
They will be joined by Bella Babydoll and Talz Flowz. Bella is a Hawkesbury native who is making a name for herself on the Sydney burlesque circuit, while Talz is an incredible hoop artist.
Miss Surely Knott will also take to the stage. She started at around the same time as Ana and the pair have forged a great friendship, thanks to numerous joint performances.
Hailing from South Sydney, Mae De la Rue will bring a bit of vintage style to the event.
Doors open for the adult only evening of fun at 7pm and the show will kick off at 8pm.
The performances showcase a range of burlesque styles and the run time is around 90 minutes.
Food and drinks can be bought at the bar, however, no food is allowed in the performance area.
Tickets for the show cost $25 plus booking fee.
For more details and to secure your seats visit tinyurl.com/2hurxtm9.
