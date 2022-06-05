New multi-purpose fire truck for Richmond Fire Station

Richmond Fire Station is equipped with a new multi-purpose fire truck.
The new vehicle was delivered to the station last week and cost $530,000.
Advertisement
Fire and Rescue NSW deputy commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston handed over the keys to the local crew.
"The multi-purpose vehicle is an Isuzu four-wheel drive and is equipped with a water spray system to protect the crew, a compressed air foam system and a 3,500 litre water tank," Ms Preston said.
"This new asset will enable our firefighters to access fires in difficult terrain as well as respond to structural fires, rescues and other emergency incidents right across the Hawkesbury region.
"I'm proud to be part of the NSW Government which is providing our fantastic firefighters with the best equipment and technology available to support their efforts in protecting both people and property.
"We continually see examples of our firefighters working to keep the community safe in emergency situations, and I offer my sincere thanks to all FRNSW personnel."
Deputy commissioner Fewtrell said the FRNSW provided its crews with modern vehicles, equipped with top-of-the-line capabilities to protect communities.
"We welcome this new truck which will allow our firefighters to be as prepared as they can be to meet the constant threats posed by bushfires, other fires and emergencies across the State," he said.
"We remain prepared for any situation, anywhere, anytime in protecting the people of NSW and this new vehicle will add to that preparedness."
Following the NSW Bushfire Inquiry recommendations, more than $460 million has been spend on new and upgraded firefighting equipment, technology and trucks across the state since 2019-20.
FRNSW replaces around 40 vehicles every year with new and modern vehicles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.