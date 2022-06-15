Hawkesbury Gazette

Imogen Clark is making up for lost time with ambitious tour

By Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:11am, first published 2:00am
Hawkesbury indie artist, Imogen Clark, is "making up for lost time" with her ambitious 100 Shows in 100 Days tour, which will take her all around Australia and across to the US.

