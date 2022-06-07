NSW Blues pay special visit to RuffTRACK

The kids of RuffTRACK had a some special visitors lst Tuesday, as the NSW Blues squad came out to the Riverstone farm, meeting up with the team's official mascot, Bruce the Blue Heeler.
During the visit, Blues coach, Brad Fittler, and captain, James Tedesco, announced that the team will auction off their jerseys from Game One of the State of Origin series, with all proceeds to go to RuffTRACK.
RuffTRACK is a charity that works in conjunction with the Hawkesbury police and BackTrack Youth Works to help young people (aged 12 to 17-years-old), who are disengaged with school and the community, to provide them with skills, education and a sense of self-worth.
The young people bond with a dog in their first days which helps them learn responsibility, care for others and communicate without violence.
Bruce the Blue Heeler has been a resident of RuffTRACK since coming on as the Blues mascot in 2020.
Fittler said he had always been an advocate for helping young people realise their potential.
"RuffTRACK has done great work in helping teenagers reconnect with the community," he said.
"This is a great opportunity for all our passionate supporters to own a slice of Origin history and all the money raised will help make a difference for the kids who need it."
Tedesco said the Blues have always had a strong connection with local communities across NSW and the team never hesitates to help out where it can.
"Every player who pulls on a sky blue jersey does so with pride and I ask our fans to throw their support behind this great cause," he said.
The funds raised by the NSW Blues will help provide a new vehicle for RuffTRACK, that can be used so the youth can continue to assist the local community, as they recently did following the severe wet weather that devastated NSW.
Details of the auction will be revealed at a later date.
The NSW Blues will take on the Queensland Maroons in Game One of the 2022 State of Origin series, on Wednesday, June 8, at Accor Stadium, Sydney.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
