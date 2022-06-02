Hawkesbury Gazette

Free flu shots for all Hawkesbury residents in June

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:53am
Jab reminder: Flu shots are readily available this season and will be free for all in June.

The chilly weather may be the ideal reminder for people who haven't yet had their influenza shot, to get the jab ahead of what is predicted to be a rampant flu season.

