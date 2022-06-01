Technology is always changing and it can be difficult for many seniors to keep up with all the new products available and how to use them.
Hawkesbury Library Service will be hosting 'Tech Savvy Seniors' workshops at community hubs in June, for 60-year-olds and over who want to get up to date on technology.
The free workshops will be an introduction to using smartphones and tablets, with attendees learning how make the most of their devices, using the internet and learn how to download useful apps.
The classes are being held at each of the community hubs and times will be from midday to 2pm:
Participants must be 60-year-olds and over. BYO smartphone or tablet and have an email account and password details.
Bookings are essential via hawkesburylibrary.eventbrite.com or call the library on 4560 4460.
Tech Savvy Seniors is an initiative of the NSW Ageing Strategy and is funded through a partnership between the NSW Government and Telstra, with the assistance and participation of Hawkesbury Library Service.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
