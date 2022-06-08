Partnership paves return to the care sector for Hawkesbury local

Returning to career after a years away can be daunting for some, but for Bowen Mountain resident, Lisa Dibley, it has been a great experience.
The 46-year-old worked in the the care industry from when she was 18-years-old, before stepping away for 10 years to be a stay-at-home mum.
Ms Dibley was eager to return to the field and in her job search recognised the importance of upskilling and refreshing her knowledge.
According to the National Disability Services State of the Disability Sector report, 70 per cent of NDIS providers have had issues recruiting disability support workers, up from 59 per cent in 2020.
This can be attributed to the pandemic and other factors.
However, to combat this, Macquarie Community College and New Haven Farm - an accommodation and lifestyle support service for the disability community in Freemans Reach - have partnered to provide work experience and upskilling opportunities for those looking for roles in care.
After gaining employment at New Haven Farm, Ms Dibley was encouraged to complete her Certificate III in Individual Support at Macquarie Community College.
The partnership between the two organisations allowed for a seamless education opportunity for Ms Dibley, and a convenient way to refresh on theory components, while gaining further work experience in the industry.
Ms Dibley has been with New Haven Farm for four years and said she has been really happy there, working primarily in disability.
"I did have the opportunity to upskill, which was really good and it was really important for me to have that opportunity available," she said.
"I think it doesn't matter for how much experience you have in any industry, upskilling and refreshing is really important, because things change.
"If you're an office person, you're not up to date with a lot of the changes and things like that."
Ms Dibley said the course was great and that the information and what they were learning was really beneficial, that the collaboration between the two companies is working.
"Face to face learning is very important for me. I think that it's active participation, which is more engaging," she said. "I was really happy and I'm quite proud that I did that.
"[The care industry is] always going to be around, we're always going to need people, and even if you don't come from any experienced background, the fact that places can offer the upskilling, I think is great.
"Because it not only benefits the worker, it benefits everybody. The people you're looking after and also the company."
Ms Dibley has always loved looking after people, originally starting in a nursing home when she was 18-years-old.
She believes her want to care for people was ingrained by her mother, who worked in a nursing home and cared for Ms Dibley's grandmother.
"[My mother] is such a caring person and that's how I've always been. I really wanted to be in that role of being able to help, not just one person, but a variety of people and that came full circle," she said.
"So, because I was a stay at home mom for 10 years raising my kids, when it was time to sort of go back to work, the [care] industry is what I went back into. I just wasn't happy and settled anywhere else.
"I encourage anybody who is thinking of what they might want to do, to give the disability sector a go, because there's so many different avenues to get into this type of work," she said.
"It's a great industry to be in, it's very fulfilling and it's great job satisfaction"
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
