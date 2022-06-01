Hawkesbury Gazette

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:08am, first published 4:52am
The newly re-elected Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, has been named as Special Envoy for the Arts in the new Labor Government.

