Community input is being sought concerning the Heritage Interpretation Plan proposed for the original timber bridge at Upper Colo.
The Upper Colo Bridge, located across the Colo River at Colo Heights Road, Upper Colo, experienced extensive damage as a result of the 2021 floods.
The existing timber bridge is being replaced with a new concrete bridge.
As part of the approval process, Hawkesbury City Council undertook a series of assessments into the environmental aspects and the historical nature of the site.
One of the outcomes of the assessments was the development of a Heritage Interpretation Plan, which has been formulated to recognise the importance of the original timber bridge.
This involves salvaging the remaining timbers to be repurposed as part of the landscape.
Images and information for public input can be accessed at tinyurl.com/2vbn694h
The plan will also be available for viewing and discussion on Thursday, June 16 from 9:30am to 2:30pm at the Colo Heights Community Hub.
Public feedback can be made via council's community engagement website or in writing addressed to the General Manager (by mail or email) up to the close of business on Friday, July 15, 2022.
