Hawkesbury Gazette

Flood recovery in the Hawkesbury moves into the next phase

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After months of working to help the community recover from the devastating floods of March and April, the Recovery Centres at Wisemans Ferry and South Windsor have closed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.