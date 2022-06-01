After months of working to help the community recover from the devastating floods of March and April, the Recovery Centres at Wisemans Ferry and South Windsor have closed.
The closure marks the beginning of Resilience NSW's next phase in recovery for the Hawkesbury region.
Advertisement
On Thursday and Friday, May 26 and 27, barbeques were held as a thank you to the staff from all the various partners and agencies that were on the ground at The Retreat at Wisemans Ferry and South Windsor Family Centre.
The two Hawkesbury Recovery Centres have been in action for the past 11 weeks, since the March 2022 event, where to date, 4,000 individuals and families have received support.
Resilience NSW now moves into the next phase of recovery, transitioning away from the Recovery Centres, to community-led engagement.
They want to assure the communities of Hawkesbury-Nepean that support will still be available.
Peppercorn has been appointed for the next two years to provide Recovery Support Services for the region and will operate out of the same community centre that the Recovery Centre has been operating from.
Service NSW will assist businesses and individuals in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Region to identify funded programs that meet their current and longer-term recovery needs.
Resilience NSW recovery coordinator for Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, Dean Betts, said the Hawkesbury community had been really affected by not just the floods of 2022, but the previous floods, COVID-19 and and 2019 bushfires.
"The support and the guidance, everyone here has provided to the community is invaluable," he said,
"Things are coming back, but there is still a long road ahead, we all know that.
"Some people are really still affected and that's something we're going to have people on top of throughout, possibly for the next few years."
Commissioner for Resilience NSW, Shane Fitzsimmons, thanked everyone for their efforts and said it was pleasing to see the unification all the services.
"The word team is so apt when we reflect on ... the last [11 weeks] in terms of evac centres, and then more particularly the recovery centres," he said.
"We've seen 4000 People that have come through and accessed and utilised services and support.
"To have everyone collaborate so strongly to work through issues, to share challenges, to join the dots for people who need the support, is what recovery centres are all about. All I can say is thank you."
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said that to see the recovery centers work in the region so effectively, following such terrible events, was fantastic.
"It's a real testament to [Dean's] team, to see it up and running so fast, and there was no hesitation," she said.
Advertisement
"I know it made a difference to those people who were ready to move early to be able to come here in those very early days.
"It is life changing for people to just know that someone is looking out for them ... it makes such a difference when ... you've had the rug pulled from under you."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.