Hawkesbury Gazette

Encouraging women to get into trade work

By Finn Coleman
June 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learning: Licence to Build participants Monika Boros and Amanda Hill. Picture: Suzette Meade.

Entering the trades industry can be daunting for some women, but in early May, 10 women from Western Sydney took their first steps towards a potential new career in a trade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.