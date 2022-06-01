Encouraging women to get into trade work

Entering the trades industry can be daunting for some women, but in early May, 10 women from Western Sydney took their first steps towards a potential new career in a trade.
The women completed the Western Sydney Women Licence to Build program, a Connecting Women to Trades initiative by the NSW Department of Education.
The program was open to women not currently studying.
A fully subsidised program, with catered workshops, Licence to Build is about learning all the different opportunities there are for women in trades, in a safe and supportive environment.
Included in the program were: a micro-qualification from J2S Training Solutions that will help with job opportunities (first aid and white card), a Licence to Build Pack to help prepare for a future job in trades, a sustainability workshop with Western Sydney University and Sydney Water, and a completion certificate.
The participants also received a site kit bag full of PPE and a personal esky, donated by Bunnings Warehouse, to make them feel ready for a job or apprenticeship in trade.
Founder of Western Sydney Women, Amanda Rose, said the program's aim was to encourage more girls and women to consider trade as an option.
"Because [trade] is such a blokey industry, a lot of women think, 'Oh, I'd like to get into that, but I'm a little scared'," she said.
"So, we created a program that is not an intense program, but more like an entry level. So it's soft.
"We make sure that they have an introduction session on women that have worked their way through trades, an apprentice, people who run a trade business, and people that are looking for people to work in that industry."
Ms Rose mentioned said they were trying to teach the participants everything that they need to know to make them feel comfortable and then connect them to an opportunity in that space.
"We give them an accreditation, they get a white card and a first aid certificate, so they are prepped to go on site," she said.
"It will encourage them to connect with a business looking for an apprentice or they might want to go into a different type of role, they might want to work in construction, but doing something else (administration, traineeship, HR).
"We're trying to get them comfortable to work in that industry, but not necessarily you have to do an apprenticeship.
"Let's get them comfortable with these different types of businesses, the industry in general, make sure they feel encouraged, and that way they can choose."
