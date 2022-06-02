The NSW Government has established an independent flood inquiry to examine and report on the causes of, preparedness for, response to and recovery from the 2022 catastrophic flood event.
The inquiry will host a virtual community meeting for the Hawkesbury-Nepean as part of its ongoing work to hear from communities impacted by the March 2022 floods.
Any member of the public is welcome to share their views and to listen.
The Hawkesbury-Nepean meeting will be held Thursday, 16 June 2022, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.
It is recommended that members of the public register their attendance for the virtual meeting at tinyurl.com/582bmvdk.
A link to view the meeting will also be uploaded at tinyurl.com/3vyzhwpz at 4:30pm on Thursday, June 16.
Professor Mary O'Kane AC and Michael Fuller APM have been engaged to lead the Inquiry.
The Inquiry will report on:
The Inquiry will consider and, if thought fit, make recommendations on a range of matters, including:
The Inquiry is required to report to the NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, on causation, land use planning and management, and related matters by June 30, 2022, and on all other matters by September 30, 2022.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
