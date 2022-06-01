Council to inform community on NSW single-use plastics ban

With the commitment from the NSW Government to ban certain problematic single-use plastics, Hawkesbury City Council will be helping to inform the community of what they can do.
On 16 November 2021, the NSW Government passed the Plastic Reduction and Circular Economy Act 2021, legislation that delivers on the government's commitment to ban certain problematic plastics and to address the problem of plastic waste.
This includes the supply of lightweight plastic bags being banned in NSW from June 1, 2022, and from November 1, 2022, the supply of single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, bowls and plates and expanded polystyrene (EPS) food service items, single-use plastic cotton buds and microbeads in rinse-off personal care products will also be banned in NSW.
Input from over 16,000 people helped develop this legislation and the related NSW Plastics Action Plan, as support for action on plastic waste widespread, with 98% supporting a phase out of single-use plastics.
To help inform the Hawkesbury community, council will hold Living Sustainably Workshops on single use plastic bans:
The workshops will look at some of the simplest, easiest and most effective ways to ditch single-use plastic, and will help the community plan for Plastic Free July, providing plenty of inspiration to join in this global movement.
The workshops will be run by the co-founder of the social enterprise consultancy, Good for the Hood, Jo Taranto.
Ms Taranto is a Sydney based sustainability educator and speaker with experience in health sectors in environmental compliance and behaviour change.
She has worked with over 200 organisations and has appeared in national media sharing her passion for good citizenship and sustainability, passionately advocating that everyone has a role to play in making their community or organisation a positive force for good.
This project is a NSW Department of Planning and Environment, Waste Less, Recycle More initiative funded from the Waste Levy.
The NSW Government is working with businesses and organisations to ensure they understand their obligations.
Find out how the bans affect people with a disability or medical needs at tinyurl.com/442yd8sh .
The NSW Environment Protection Authority is the regulator and will monitor and enforce the bans.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
