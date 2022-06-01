Hawkesbury Gazette

Council to inform community on NSW's upcoming single-use plastics ban

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council to inform community on NSW single-use plastics ban

With the commitment from the NSW Government to ban certain problematic single-use plastics, Hawkesbury City Council will be helping to inform the community of what they can do.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.