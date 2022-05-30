Works set to start on St John of God North Richmond campus

news, local-news,

The $60 million redevelopment of St John of God Hospital's mental health campus at North Richmond has taken another step forward with the appointment of Richard Crookes Constructions to complete the works. The aim is to transform the facility into a modern mental health campus, featuring 112 private rooms and accommodation pavilions away from the treatment spaces to allow for healing and recover. Works will also include: construction of a wellness centre with gym, indoor pool and massage room; refurbishment of some existing buildings, including administration facilities; and preservation of the historic Belmont House, which will become the highlight of the new campus design. Sit works are expected to start in June and are expected to be finished in late 2023. care and treatment will continue throughout the redevelopment. St John of God Richmond Hospital CEO Colman O'Driscoll said that it was pleasing to have appointed the builder. "It is an exciting moment to start this redevelopment which will transform our care and the experience for clients and their families, enabling us to better respond to community and clients' needs when seeking mental health care," he said. "Not only is our capacity increasing but the entire experience will be elevated for clients with private rooms, and an onsite wellness centre featuring gym, indoor pool and fitness studio. "We are also separating treatment spaces from accommodation spaces so that clients can heal and recover in environments that are conducive to their needs." Mr O'Driscoll said that the hospital's treatment programs would also be updated alongside the redevelopment, so they could "better connect with clients and integrate care with every day activities, as well as support mental and physical wellbeing". "The campus will provide a sanctuary atmosphere that inspires confidence, trust and promotes empowerment through the delivery of excellent care in an exceptional environment," he said. "We want to help people overcome the disconnection and isolation that is so often experienced by those impacted by mental ill-health and assist in reconnecting to family, friends and their communities so that they can realise their potential and live their best life."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/c52fd110-f438-4b9c-96c2-3c812dedd194.png/r193_143_1023_612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Works set to start on St John of God North Richmond campus