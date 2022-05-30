news, local-news,

The walls of Hawkesbury Hospital's Children's Ward will soon feature a swag of winning works thanks to Hawkesbury Camera Club. The 25 fresh new prints were recently selected by a panel of judges, including student representatives from Bede Polding College, Chisholm Catholic, St Matthew's and St Monica's primary schools. This year's selection of images were mainly featuring cute animals. The judging was carried out online due to COVID restrictions. This also affected the hand over, with Richmond Club serving as a collection and frame cleaning point. Last year's images were donated to the hospital to sell as fundraisers for the children's ward. The printing costs were donated by Harvey Norman Photo Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/2822ecb5-f437-435f-bc28-a573bea796fb.jpg/r0_308_2016_1447_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Club adds life to the walls of Hawkesbury Hospital's Children's Ward