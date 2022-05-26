sport, local-sport,

The Greater Sydney Kart Club (GSKC) had its inaugural meeting at the Indy 800 Kart Track, Wilberforce, on Saturday. Flooding earlier this year delayed the club's competition from getting under way, but that didn't stop more than than 40 competitors showing up to hit the track. Despite a quick shower, racing commenced in cool, damp conditions, but dried up as the day rolled on. Credit was paid to the drivers as everyone competed fairly and without any red flags. In the president's report on a NSKC Facebook post it said: "It was great to be back on track ... with plenty of family and friends showing up to support. [The competitors] put in spirited performances ... at Sydney's newest competitive karting club track. A fun family atmosphere, with free sausage sizzle, coffee kart and plenty of awards and prizes, it was a great way to celebrate the hard work of establishing a new home." GSKC thanked Topgun and St George Karts for their support, along with club sponsors - South Windsor Butcher and Kart Wraps They now look ahead to the combined round two and three competitions on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12. GSKC Round 1 Winners: Ka 3 Senior: Tag 125: Ka4 Junior: Cadet 9: Ka3: Cadet 12: Tag 125 Restricted Light: Tag Restricted medium:

