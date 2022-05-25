sport, local-sport,

Hawkesbury Basketball had a visit from the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC) 2022 Roadshow on Saturday. This was part of a community engagement tour in the lead up to the tournament, which will be held later this year, from September 21 to October 1, in Sydney. The roadshow featured the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup trophy and gave the local young players a photo opportunity with the world's best female basketballers on the World Cup measure up banner. Hawkesbury Basketball have been working on increasing female participation for some time. Several members of the club have been recipients of the Basketball NSW scholarship - I Am A Girl I Can Do Anything - for their work in girls basketball, including Stacy O'Toole and Cleo Pickard. O'Toole, who is also club secretary, said the world cup would attract even more attention to the sport of basketball, particularly for girls and women. "We are really looking forward to seeing our Aussie women compete," she said. "We are very proud to be able to have displayed the cup at PCYC Hawkesbury aka The Hangar - Home of the Hawkesbury Jets." Hawkesbury Basketball have competitions for girls and women, special skills just for girls, as well as programs for all from five-years-old and up. Chief Executive of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee (LOC), Melissa King, said the roadshow was a fantastic way of engaging the basketball community from regional and metropolitan locations across Australia. "When Australia last hosted the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in 1994, it inspired basketball greats including Lauren Jackson and Penny Taylor and now, we have an exciting opportunity to inspire the next generation of talent," she said. "We hope the Hawkesbury Basketball Association [enjoyed] the 'off-court' experience of the Roadshow and decide to get along to Women's Basketball World Cup to see the world's best basketball players in action at Sydney Olympic Park." The FIBAWWC 2022 will see 12 powerhouse basketball nations take to Sydney to compete for the World title. Sydney Olympic Park will host 144 players, 12 teams and 38 games across 10 action packed days.

