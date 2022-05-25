wentworth health care, aged care, community, hawkesbury

Most of us know the old saying "It takes a village to raise a child" but the reality is that it takes a village grow old and stay healthy too. Loneliness for older people in the Hawkesbury community is a significant issue. Older people who don't get enough social connection have an increased risk of experiencing poorer mental health and wellbeing, which research shows can have a negative impact on their physical health. There are lots of ways for older people to make new connections but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start. It can be confusing to know what local health or lifestyle services might be available to help. To help combat this issue, Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, has developed the My Health Connector website. It's a free online directory to help older people in the region improve their social connections. The directory lists hundreds of local health and community services, wellbeing activities, COVID-19 supports, dementia care and social groups. In the Hawkesbury, there are also local volunteer organisations acting as Community Connector Points that can help people, who are not so confident with technology, to navigate the directory. They can help sign-post people to local services and supports. Community Connector Points in the area include the Hawkesbury Remakery, Bligh Park Neighbourhood centre, Peppercorn Services, Hawkesbury Leisure and Learning Centre, Kurrajong Neighbourhood Centre and the North Richmond Neighbourhood Centre. Community organisations or groups can list their services or activities for free on the My Health Connector website. This is a great way to let people know what's available in the area and how they can access it. All the relevant details are included to make it easy to decide. The website started in 2020 and now has over 600 services listed, but the more services we have listed, the more connected our community will be. Visit www.MyHealthConnector.com.au to start connecting or call 4708 8100.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/45c8cb60-7499-4dd6-a8c8-a55f483d0a1a.JPG/r0_54_3888_2251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Community support services help ageing Hawkesbury residents

The website started in 2020 and now has over 600 services listed, but the more services we have listed, the more connected our community will be. Visit www.MyHealthConnector.com.au to start connecting or call 4708 8100.