news, local-news,

If you've ever had the experience of walking into a music shop and feeling like you're 'not cool enough', give Open Channel (OC) Music in South Windsor a go - you won't be sorry you did. Named for being open, approachable and friendly, the shop is owned by David Taylor who has 20 years experience managing music stores around Blacktown and Parramatta. The friendly Englishman - who lives in Quakers Hill - is a school instrument specialist and also sells instruments and accessories, and performs repairs and PA installations. He also makes a killer coffee and if you're thinking about heading off for some caffeine while you're mulling over a purchase, ask Mr Taylor to make you one. He's not in the business of getting rich - he doesn't want to drive a ferrari or dominate the world. What Mr Taylor specialises in is providing good, honest service - with a smile - and building up relationships with customers who will come back again and again. "I want to be that one point of contact - no matter what it is, we want to be able to sort it out for you," Mr Taylor said. "Many music shops are dark, dingy, overcrowded and judgemental - unless you're spending $10,000 they don't want to know you. "It's really important to me that here at OC Music we're open and friendly. No question is too silly. We are a hub for information as well as sales, and we want to be with you for the whole journey. "If someone's come in for a guitar pick, or if they want to spend thousands, I treat them the same way. That's our ethos and our vibe." Mr Taylor is a musician himself - he plays guitar and piano - and he used to shop at River Music in Windsor, back in the day. "I'm filling that void now," he said. "My customers come from a radius of around 30 kilometres; a lot of people followed me from my last shop, too. I get a lot of people from Pitt Town, Windsor, Maraylya and Richmond. "Every music shop has drums and guitars, but it's about selling them what they want rather than what you want them to buy. Putting them on the right path is important." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Taylor has a lot of parents buy instruments for their children, and he is also a Department of Education supplier, selling recorders and other instruments to school groups. "I go to teachers free-of-charge and give them free quotes. I travel as far as Villawood, Blacktown and Narrabeen," Mr Taylor said. He does a lot of repairs in-house including drums, and string, brass and wind instruments. "I don't feel like I have a job," he said. "This is what I do: I'm a musician and a retailer, and it's my passion for music that makes me successful."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/3986c420-1810-41c9-9fb9-be1bb8b81c92.JPG/r10_179_4022_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg