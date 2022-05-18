Labor announce infrastructure package to benefit Hawkesbury

news, local-news,

Improvements to roads and infrastructure in the Hawkesbury region has always been important to local residents. If elected following this weekend's election, Federal Labor has promised that it would deliver significant new investment in roads and infrastructure to benefit residents. Labor has committed to a total of $37 million will be delivered for Richmond Road planning, and an additional $75 million will finalise planning and commence initial construction of Bandon Road. They would provide $50 million for planning and preparatory works for the Castlereagh Connection, stopping at Castlereagh Road, in line with the NSW Government's decision in 2018. Labor will also match the Government's $11.2 million announcement to upgrade Hawkesbury roads. Labor Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said getting those corridors planned and built would make the roads safer and get people home sooner. "These roads projects are in addition to the Richmond Bridge duplication project, which will see $400 million worth of federal funding invested," she said. "I heard the community's concerns about cross-river congestion 12 years ago, and this duplication project is high on Labor's priority list. "We would expect open and transparent consultation with the community, by the NSW Government, to determine the route." Ms Templeman said whatever route the NSW Government chose in relation to the project needs to be a more flood resilient one. "Building a bridge that offers no additional access when water levels rise is a waste of time and a waste of money "An Albanese Labor Government will ensure that the infrastructure we build can meet our needs not just now but into the future." Labor said it would also provide additional funding for councils to upgrade roads and infrastructure. "We will extend the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program to allow more priority projects to be funded and more local roads to be upgraded," Ms Templeman said. "Councils do great work, but many simply don't have the resources to upgrade the assets they're responsible for. "That's why an Albanese Labor Government will give them the support they need, partnering with councils across the country to upgrade local roads." Ms Templeman added that a expert panel would be established to look at the infrastructure needs of Western Sydney and report ahead of the 2023 Budget. "The panel will bring together all three levels of government across Western Sydney - from the southwest to the northwest - and conduct proper planning for future transport and infrastructure needs," she said. "It will also bring together community and local business representatives to provide feedback, so local people have a greater voice."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/54438f11-3a4b-42ba-99b6-abac94710c86.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg