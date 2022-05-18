news, local-news,

Greater access to mental health services for Hawkesbury residents is anticipated with a permanent adult mental health satellite service on its way. The Federal Government announced that a Hawkesbury Head to Health service will be established, and commissioned by Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN). NBMPHN will receive $3.4 million over four years to convert the Hawkesbury Head to Health Pop Up into a permanent satellite site. It will offer support to adults with moderate to severe levels of mental illness over the short to medium term. Liberal Senator Marise Payne welcomed the announcement, as did Labor Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, however, she questioned the timing. Ms Payne said: "Head to Health satellite services, like the one being established here in Macquarie are designed to provide a welcoming, low stigma, 'no wrong door', entry point for adults to access mental health information, services and supports". "I encourage people who are worried about their own or a loved one's mental health to visit this centre - you don't have to go it alone. The services are free, and referrals can also be made for more intensive mental health care or social supports if needed." Ms Templeman said news of the permanent service was overdue but welcome. "What's disappointing is to see that mental health is yet again being used by the Liberals as some kind of election sweetener," she said. "These are life-saving essential services ... we have needed these for years, and I note there's no detail as to when people can expect to start using this service locally." Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said her organisation had been advocating for some time for a permanent service. "We are passionate about improving the mental health of the local community and there is a real need for ongoing mental health services in the Hawkesbury area," she said. "We know that it can take months or even years for people to realise the effect trauma may be having on their lives, and so many people may only just be starting to seek mental health support to come to terms with [the bushfires, floods and COVID-19]. "Making this service permanent is important recognition that the compounding effects of these events could last for years to come."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/32bd78e2-ca80-4203-9eeb-a8f777eb84e5.jpeg/r0_245_1951_1347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg