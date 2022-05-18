Medicare licence pledged for MRI

news, local-news,

Access to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) will be easier for Hawkesbury Hospital patients if Labor takes power at the coming Federal Election. An MRI machine is being installed at Hawkesbury Hospital, however no Medicare-funded licence has been granted. Labor says it will grant the licence if elected. Labor's Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said that without a Medicare-funded MRI licence, people in the Hawkesbury could not receive a Medicare rebate on their scans. "Locals will have to choose whether they fork out for a private scan or a tank of fuel," she said. "A Medicare-funded MRI licence will mean locals have access to the quality care they deserve when they need it. "Doctors from the Emergency Department have told me that this Medicare-funded MRI licence will save time in diagnosing patients and provide better treatment because patients won't have to be sent to another hospital for a scan." Castlereagh Imaging will install the machine at the hospital. Its CEO, James Linklater, said that it had been unfortunate to not have an MRI unit in the hospital. "We've had to accommodate those patients by transferring them through to our other practices in Penrith or in Bella Vista, which is at the inconvenience of the patients, cost to the hospital and there are still access issues," he said. Mr Linklater said the most important difference between having an MRI machine without a Medicare licence, versus having one with a licence was cost to patients. "Medicare is a really important resource for the community, it makes healthcare accessible for all and provides equity of access," he said. "A licence for an MRI unit here in the Hawkesbury area will be a huge advance for the community." Radiologist at Hawkesbury Hospital, Dr Vincent Lei, said having a Medicare-licensed MRI on site at Hawkesbury would make a huge difference to critically ill patients. "Some of the patients are critically ill, and usually have all these lines dangling around their bodies," he said. "So, if we do have an MRI scan in our hospital, it will make a huge difference because the movement is much quicker and the patient doesn't need to be transferred out. "We can make it feasible for the patient to have the MRI even if they are critically ill."

