Having a happy, healthy smile has never been more convenient with the opening of a new Pacific Smiles Dental centre in Richmond. The centre adds to the large network of Pacific Smiles Dental centres throughout the Greater Sydney area. The centre, which opened this week, is in Richmond Marketplace, near the Telstra Shop and Blooms the Chemist. Pacific Smiles Dental offers a wide range of services, including dental care for children, general check-ups, cosmetic dentistry, and more. The centre will be open seven days a week, with late and emergency appointments, ensuring patients always feel supported with experienced dentists on call. This latest dental centre offers the Richmond and surrounding communities more choices when looking for a local trusted dentist. "Our focus is our true purpose, which is to improve the oral health of all Australians to world's best," a spokesperson at Pacific Smiles Dental said. "We are committed to delivering outstanding patient care and customer service through a growing network of quality dental centres." Pacific Smiles Dental also ensures affordable preventative dental care is available by offering fixed-price check-ups for patients without health insurance and Free Kids Dental for eligible families under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule. Looking after your teeth by visiting a dentist every six months for a comprehensive oral examination will help to monitor your dental health, and prevent plaque, tooth decay, gum disease, and the chance of developing painful ailments or a medical condition later on. Good oral hygiene practices are also essential for your overall health. Use these five best practices for healthy teeth and gums that you can do every day at home: For more information about Pacific Smiles Dental or to book an appointment you can visit their new centre in Richmond Marketplace or visit their website at www.pacificsmilesdental.com.au. You can also phone them direct on 4560 4700.

New dental centre in Richmond offers plenty of reasons to smile

Use these five best practices for healthy teeth and gums that you can do every day at home: Brush your teeth regularly, at least twice per day

Use a soft toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste

Floss once a day to prevent a build-up of food and plaque

Consider using mouthwash

Limit your intake of food and drink high in sugar

For more information about Pacific Smiles Dental or to book an appointment you can visit their new centre in Richmond Marketplace or visit their website at www.pacificsmilesdental.com.au. You can also phone them direct on 4560 4700.