Negotiating the craft beer fridge at your local can be deemed a fine art these days, with loads of exotic drops to choose from. Where to begin? Tis a hard task for the novice crafty. Which brings us to this. A fortnightly road test of different brews that may just become your new go-to. A collaboration between Stone & Wood and clothing brand Afends, the brew uses hemp seed to highlight Afends' mission to create sustainable clothing, while it was brewed with grain from sustainable farms. The beer is a hazy pale and is more straightforward than you may think. It has a great aroma, with fruity hops and scents coming through from the beginning. The addition of mango makes it sweet and juicy, with a creaminess, alongside a hint of grassiness. The macadamia provides a nice nuttiness and levels out the other flavours, giving it a solid balance. Though straightforward, I found it to be really enjoyable. The breweries second beer and a nod to Buzz Aldrin, this American red ale really wasn't for me. I quite like a good red ale and though this is packed with US hops, with toasted and biscuity malts, I was just underwhelmed by it. It is full in its flavour from the first sip and has a nice piney spice to it, along with a high and lingering bitterness. But, with all that said, The Buzz just didn't hit the spot for me and I feel like there are other brews of this style that are more enjoyable. An interesting and full on drink, Galactopus is a American barleywine, which was originally an English style that was deeply malty and outrageously strong, until Americans decided to load a ton of hops in. Immediately, this destroyer of planets smacks you across the palate with hops that coat your mouth. It has an aggressive bitterness that carries throughout, with evidence of the malts that you expect. It is a style that will only be to certain people's likings as the flavours and bitterness from the hops are full on in every aspect. I like this, but I see many people doing as Little Bang recommends, approaching with caution. Using the style of dip hopping - a way to use hops without capturing some of the more pungent notes that can be extracted from hops - Space Cowboy is quite a nice drink. It's hops provide a punchy combination of tropical fruit, with some softer floral undertones. It maintains a solid bitterness, but the dip hopping has removed any of the unwanted grassy notes, allowing the more enjoyable qualities of hops to shine through. I enjoyed the beer, it was full in flavour and hop dominated. The lingering bitterness was nicely accompanied by the punchy flavours, but did leave it with a bit of a rough finish. There was nothing overly fancy or stand out, but just a good beer, packed with hops. I had a bit of hope for this beer, but found it to be very underwhelming. Being a West Coast IPA, I was expecting a bold hop aroma, high bitterness and citrus/piney flavor. I was left with just the bitterness as it didn't deliver on the bold hops or flavours I was looking forward to and that disappointed me. Being a WCIPA I expected the bitterness to dominate, but it had limited citrus notes and I just didn't find it all that impressive. Rating System: Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.

