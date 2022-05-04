hawkesbury, mother's day, flowers

A big bunch of flowers is an excellent gift for Mother's Day. It's a sure-fire winner in the gift-giving game. Roses, Australian native fauna, dahlias, and even a big pot of birds of paradise have passed muster in times gone by. But it all started with the humble chrysanthemum. Did you know chrysanthemums, sometimes called mums or chrysanths, used to be the flower of choice for Mother's Day? They would be given out at church and Sunday Day school as a symbol of Mother's Day when the flower is naturally in season. Men sometimes wore them in their lapels to honour their mums. In the Victorian language of flowers (where certain flowers were used as an unspoken code and encouraged subtle messages to be expressed), yellow chrysanthemums meant a suitor was gently declining your amorous advances. Red chrysanthemums were an invitation to ignite a new relationship. White chrysanthemums are safer as they typify that you tell the truth, are honest, or the recipient is asking for utter candour. Violet chrysanthemums epitomise a happy wish for your good health Some also say if you dream of chrysanthemums, it means an unfolding of the inner self during an upheaval in your life and may represent a time of profound personal growth forged by hardship or conflict. Who knew this little button of a 'mum' had so much symbolism?

Gather the bloomin' mums for THE day

