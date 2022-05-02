news, local-news,

Well before politics Macquarie MP Susan Templeman started out as a journalist working in the Canberra Press Gallery in the 1980s. She married Ron, went on to work in New York and London, eventually settled in the Blue Mountains with her husband and children, Phoebe and Harry, and then established her own business. Fronting that business for nearly 25 years gave Ms Templeman an innate knowledge of the issues small businesses face as well as an insight into the sectors her clients came from - everything from agriculture to mining, technology to infrastructure. Her daughter's diagnosis with a mental illness led Ms Templeman to politics, sparking a drive for greater care access for all. Ms Templeman has stood beside locals through fires and floods, losing her own home when a fire tore through the lower Mountains in October 2013. Ms Templeman was with locals every day during the fires and floods of recent years: at the fire headquarters at Wilberforce and helping deliver food to firefighters in 2019/20, organising helicopters to get supplies to isolated communities in 2021, and demanding government action on the area's poor roads and evacuation routes in 2022. Elected to Federal Parliament in 2016, Ms Templeman has fought to deliver real change for the local community by holding the government to account. She raised alarms about the fragility of the mobile phone network and NBN in the Hawkesbury in the face of natural disasters, and is passionate about the local environment and the effects over-development and climate change has on the Macquarie region and its lifestyle. Ms Templeman fought for the delivery of a state-of-the-art stadium at Windsor Wolves Rugby League Club, even before her election, and has successfully advocated to see a Headspace established in the Hawkesbury. Ms Templeman was the first to commit to improvements to North Richmond Bridge, securing more than $2 million in 2010 for a study and initial works.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/0fb1941d-4eff-4b86-9f5a-b9f4f4510f37.JPG/r0_385_6000_3775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg