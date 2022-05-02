news, local-news,

Veterans from around the Macquarie electorate were invited to a National Security forum with the Minister for Defence, Peter Dutton, on Monday afternoon, May 2. Hosted at Hawkesbury Race Club, the forum allowed for veterans to connect with Mr Dutton, who spoke about ongoing global conflicts and operations, veteran affairs, the future of national security, cyber security and recent investments made by the Federal Government in defence. Also in attendance were the Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne. After hearing Mr Dutton speak, a Q and A was held to allow some veterans to ask questions and voice their concerns about defence, veterans affairs and national security, to the Minister. The veterans were able to gain a bit of an insight into Australia's defence and future under a Liberal Government from Mr Dutton. Following the Q and A, the forums attendees had the chance to mingle with Mr Dutton, Ms Payne and Ms Richards, who herself, grew up around the defence forces. Mr Dutton said the Hawkesbury and larger Macquarie region was important to the defence of Australia. "The work that's undertaken, the training and there's a significant investment that the Australian Government will make into the future, because Richmond and the surrounding area is vital to us," he said. "Ms Richards obviously comes from a defence family and really, genuinely understands and has empathy for our veterans, and it's been great to share today with her. "There's a really strong sense of patriotism from our veterans, and they want nothing more than to see our country protected and defended, and for us to honour their legacy and the legacy going back to the ANZACs. "The Morrison Government's committed to doing that through our treatment of our veterans and also the investment that we're making and will continue to provide that support." Ms Richards said that being a defence community in the Hawkesbury, it was a privilege to have Mr Dutton visit, especially in front of "quite a crowd". "To let people know about the defence announcements in the budget and the defence vision for Australia, should we win the next election," she said. "Having Mr Dutton and ... Ms Payne here as well, so defence and foreign affairs, two of our leading ministers in the Federal Government, I think has been a great thing for the area. "[It tells] people that, should they elect me to be their MP, they have access to our top ministers to be here all the time to be talking to everybody. I think that's a really important part of this election."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/6f7a2e9a-791a-412b-94fd-81f6854c373f.jpg/r264_0_3689_1935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg