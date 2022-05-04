mental health, richmond, nepean blue mountains primary health network, wentworth healthcare

Pressures from the ongoing pandemic and compounding trauma from drought, bushfires and floods have taken its toll on many Hawkesbury residents. But the good news is that mental health support is available to people of all ages through the Head to Health Hawkesbury Pop Up service in Richmond. Head to Health Pop Ups are smaller versions of the Head to Health Centres currently being established nationally, with the first centre in NSW opening in Penrith in December last year. Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, have established both the Penrith Head to Health Centre and the Head to Health Hawkesbury Pop Up service over the last six months. Wentworth Healthcare CEO Lizz Reay said the Head to Health suite of services, including the phone line, Pop Up service and centre, couldn't have come at a better time for our region. "Both the Head to Health Hawkesbury Pop Up service and Penrith Centre have been set up to be integrated with existing mental health services in our local area, with the additional support of mental health clinicians available at both services," she said. "These clinicians can provide mental health care, through telehealth or face-to-face appointments, without the long waiting lists some people may be experiencing to see mental health clinicians. Services are free for anyone of any age, including children, young people and older adults, whose mental health is suffering and may have been made worse by the pandemic and recent flood events. No GP referral is needed," Ms Reay said. "These services are a game changer for integrating the mental health space in our region and the way we support those experiencing mental health concerns or crises. They not only provide direct support but connect people to other mental health services across the region," The Head to Health Hawkesbury Pop Up service and Penrith Head to Health Centre are supported by the Head to Health intake phone number 1800 595 212 which operates Monday to Friday between 8,30am to 5pm. When calling the number, people are asked to enter their residential postcode and they are transferred to a local, trained mental health professional, who will talk to them about their concerns and help guide them to the right mental health support for their individual needs. This may be to see a clinician the Hawkesbury Pop Up service, the Penrith Centre or to another more suitable local mental health service. Services at the Head to Health Hawkesbury Pop Up are by appointment only. Hawkesbury locals should call 1800 595 212. To find out more go to www.nbmphn.com.au/H2HPopUp

Mental health pop-up service for Hawkesbury residents

FREE HELP: The clinicians at the Head to Health Pop Up service for Hawkesbury residents are ready to talk.