news, local-news,

Residents who drive the Driftway will begin to see upgrades made to the road, as the Commonwealth and NSW Governments move ahead with plans for the Richmond corridor. Set to start by the end of 2022 and expected to be completed in 2024, the upgrades are to increase road safety, reduce delays and improve flood resilience, with planning approval for the project now granted. It will include: road upgrades, new roundabouts and raising the new realigned section at the eastern end of The Driftway by over three metres (flood resilience), with funding part of the $500 million Hawkesbury River Third Crossing project. Liberal State Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said the upgrade follows consultation with the community on the project's Review of Environmental Factors in late 2021. "The community provided constructive feedback during the consultation period, which will be taken into account during the detailed design phase that is now underway," she said. "This upgraded connection means a safer and faster commute for people in the Richmond Region, and I am so pleased the community will be able to benefit." Liberal Candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said she had been fighting for this project for the local community for many years. "The start of works on stage one of the Third Crossing of the Hawkesbury River will mean that local families are one step closer to getting home sooner and safer," she said Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, said the recent floods highlighted the need to improve transport corridors like The Driftway, especially with the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley having the highest flood risk in the state. NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads, Natalie Ward, said the project would reduce crashes and cater for future growth in the region. "This upgrade will make all the difference for the thousands of motorists who use this road every day," she said. For more information visit nswroads.work/NewRichmondBridge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/e19a0c42-2b5c-4e42-b3e9-61dde50b9c45.jpg/r0_722_4032_3000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg