Labor commits to restoring Hawkesbury wetlands and waterways

news, local-news,

In the wake of three years of devastating flooding, the Hawkesbury can look forward to an investment in its waterways and wetland, if Federal Labor are successful at the upcoming election. A Labor Government have said it will invest $1 million in essential restoration projects along the Hawkesbury River. The commitment would support the Hawkesbury Environment Network (HEN) to carry out recovery and restoration works for the river and wetlands, and provide the local group to work with different organisations to help restore river areas and wetlands that were damaged by flooding. HEN Chair, Jocelyn Howden, said the funding would be very welcome. "[HEN] is overwhelmed by the possibilities for restoration and recovery in the Hawkesbury," she said. "We can only begin to imagine what we could achieve with this." Labor Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said that even before the floods, the waterways and wetlands were subject to urban stressors like run-off, changes in land use and invasive weeds. "Our area has been devastated by flooding ... consequently, the river, riverbanks, water and surrounding areas have been wiped out in many areas," she said. "We need to look after our waterways because they supply and filter water, provide habitat for biodiversity, store carbon and allow recreation for the local community, as well as providing resilience to natural hazards. "HEN has worked tirelessly to help restore so many areas around our river, and I am very pleased to be able to give them a helping hand to continue their essential work for the community." The $1 million commitment from Labor is a part of its $200 million Urban Rivers and Catchments Program, which would fund projects across the country to restore urban river systems, catchments and wetlands.

