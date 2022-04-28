news, local-news,

Showtime is almost here and the folks at the Hawkesbury District Agricultural Association are gearing-up for an action-packed Hawkesbury Show weekend, showcasing the best of the region. Artworks are being entered, showbags are being filled and animals are being prepped for the 135th annual show, where the country meets the city. Rides are always a popular attraction at the show, and President of the HDAA, Lynette Hudson, said she was looking forward to seeing the big ferris wheel being erected, marking the beginning of the show season. At this year's Hawkesbury Show, there is sure to be magic and excitement - and something for everyone - with thousands of attractions, animals, treats and competitions for the whole family to enjoy, from world-class scones to pristine alpacas. Hear local singers performing, watch the agility dogs competing, and learn where milk comes from at up to 50 different free events across the showground over the weekend. "There will be wood-chopping, fireworks, cattle, working kelpies, sand sculptures, dairy milking displays and sheep shearing," Ms Hudson said. "The Taste the Hawkesbury pavillion will showcase the finest produce in the Hawkesbury. People don't realise we are still growing our own foods out here. "Done miss the Grand Parade on Saturday, to see some of the best animals paraded in front of you. "Don't forget to visit showbag alley and one of my favourites, the heavy horse displays - they are magnificent animals." A brand new pavilion on the grounds will house the alpacas and goats, and there will be various food vendors including the local Rotary clubs. "This year the Lego competition has its very own pavilion - it's getting bigger and better and it's going to be fantastic," Ms Hudson said. "We've had painted chooks and cows in the past, and this year we have painted pigs - look for your local school in the display. "Don't forget to see the chooks, we have all different breeds down there. And don't forget, there's always a steward on duty if you have any questions." A new millinery competition is sure to be a hit, and for the cat-lovers, there will be breeds and companion cats on display on Sunday. There will also be emergency vehicles on display, antique machinery, and much more. The Hawkesbury Show will take place over the weekend of Friday, May 6 (9am to 11pm), Saturday, May 7 (9am to 11pm) and Sunday, May 8 (9am to 5pm), at the Hawkesbury Showground, Racecourse Road, Clarendon. See the full schedule and buy tickets online at hawkesburyshowground.com.au/show/hawkesbury-show

