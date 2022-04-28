Have your say on Hawkesbury's future

news, local-news,

Hawkesbury City Council is calling on the community for feedback to four of its most important community plans, which are currently on exhibition to the public. On exhibition are: The Community Strategic Plan sets out the 20 year vision for the Hawkesbury and was developed following an extensive community engagement process, having since received an update to ensure it remains relevant to the Hawkesbury's changing needs. The Delivery Program outlines the key priorities and activities council will deliver, based on the Community Strategic Plan, over a four-year period. The Operational Plan outlines projects and key activities for the financial year, including the budget for the year, and represents the first year of Council's commitment to implementing its Delivery Program, along with its proposed fees and charges for the year. As part of the Operational Plan a review of the rating structure has been proposed, along with two options regarding the 2022/2023 property rates have also been prepared and are included as a separate document, Public Exhibition of the 2022/2023 Draft Operational Plan - Additional Information. The Long Term Financial Plan is a 10 year resourcing plan that demonstrates how the objectives of the Community Strategic Plan, Delivery Program and the Operational Plan will be resourced and funded. Council encourages the public to view and provide feedback on the four draft plans and three rate peg options at yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au. Hard copies of the draft plans are also available at Council's Administration Building - 366 George Street, Windsor (open 9am-4pm Monday to Friday). Council will also receive submissions in writing, addressed to the General Manager, by mail or by email up to the close of business on Monday, May 16, 2022. All submissions will be considered and may be included in a council meeting business paper.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/33e9de30-3e79-4943-994d-08b10609c8b4.jpg/r0_48_1201_727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg