Hawkesbury residents have had their say and have voted for a BMX Pump Track to be built at Colonial Reserve in Bligh Park. Council received more than 900 survey submissions from the Hawkesbury community for the recent Skate Park/BMX Pump Track consultation. Community members were invited to have their say on whether they would prefer a new skate park or BMX pump track, and whether they wanted it built in Bligh Park or South Windsor. The consultation results showed that 60 per cent of residents opted for the chosen activity and location. The project has been developed to improve the options and variety of recreational facilities in the Hawkesbury. Council will now commence preparing a pump track design and will consult further with the wider community and local residents on options for the site. Hawkesbury Mayor, Patrick Conolly, said he was excited by the level of community participation in the consultation. "To have over 900 submissions from residents of Bligh Park and South Windsor shows just how much the community wants better spaces for our kids to safely ride their bikes, scooters and skateboards," he said. In addition to the results of the community consultation, the Federal Government have announced that if re-elected it would invest up to $750,000 to make the proposed BMX track a reality. Liberal Candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said she had been advocating for the project. "Locals have been telling me that they want this exciting project to go ahead, but unfortunately Council hasn't had the funds to get it done," she said. "I listened to the community and took on this cause because local families deserve top-notch recreational spaces. "I know that parents are wary of screen time, and the BMX track will be a great space for kids to spend time outdoors." Cr Connolly, said news of the Commonwealth's committed investment was exciting and, on behalf of the community, congratulated Ms. Richards for her efforts.

