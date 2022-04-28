news, local-news,

The RAAF Base at Richmond will be receiving an upgrade following the announcement of a significant investment from the Federal Government. The investment will attempt to deliver significant operational defence capability improvements and more jobs to the region. It is expected by the government that 160 local jobs will be created from an around $100 million investment to upgrade critical airfield infrastructure at the RAAF base. The upgrade is a part of a $428 million investment that will also see RAAF Base Amberley, RAAF Pearce, and HMAS Albatross also undergo upgrades. Liberal Candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said the investment would provide a positive flow-on effect for the entire region. "This is a significant amount of money being injected directly into our area and I particularly like the fact that local tradies will be provided the first opportunities to bid for the work," she said. "For the residents of Macquarie, it also means that the Government knows how important our local RAAF Base is to our economy. "Having lived on RAAF Base Richmond in my teen years, and as a daughter of a veteran, I know how our local defence community will welcome the funds." Airfield upgrades include: aircraft runway and pavement improvements (resurfacing asphalt, replacing concrete and remediating contamination), replacing end of life electrical equipment and infrastructure associated with the provision of airfield lighting, and ensuring aviation safety and WHS requirements are met. Ms Richards said that construction is planned to commence in late-2022 and is expected to finish in late-2024. "In such an unstable global environment right now, investment in our based and our military capabilities is essential," she said. Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said the Federal Government was committed to a significant investment that will provide benefits to the local economy, maximising the opportunities for local businesses. "We are ensuring that the RAAF Richmond works are prioritised, and local tradies have the opportunity to work on this significant Defence investment," she said. "Importantly, this investment has ensured that our estate works contractors have committed to an average of 78 per cent local industry content, with some committing to up to 100 per cent." Prime Minister Scott Morrison said job creation was at the heart of the Government's economic plan, with this project maintaining and upgrading critical defence airfield infrastructure to keep our nation safe.

