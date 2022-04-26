news, local-news,

Federal Labor announced today that if elected, they will invest more than $100,000 in Hawkesbury schools, committing to upgrades of playgrounds and an innovative learning program in its first term. The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon (April 26) when Macquarie MP Susan Templeman was joined at Freemans Reach Public School by Shadow Education Minister, Tanya Plibersek, along with the Williams and Martin families, whose kids attend school at Freemans Reach. The $100,000 commitment includes: $57,000 for playset equipment at Hobartville Public School, $30,000 for outdoor seating at Windsor South Public School, and $15,000 for Freemans Reach Public School's "Freemans Fresh" Paddock to Plate Program. Ms Templeman said the ability to learn and play outdoors is important for the development of children and that she was pleased to be committing to improving outdoor facilities at local schools. "A good education is the ticket to a lifetime of opportunity and being in a comfortable, enjoyable setting helps foster an environment that is conducive to learning," she said. "Freemans Reach Public School's Freemans Fresh program is helping children learn about where their food comes from in a sustainable way, as well as teaching them about healthy food choices. "This funding will help the school develop its kitchen garden and associated projects. Ms Templeman praised the Freemans Fresh program and said it was a great introduction to how food is produced both in Australia and globally. "With so many agricultural opportunities right here in the Hawkesbury, this kind of program can potentially be the catalyst for an interest that turns into a lifelong career," she said. "Labor has already committed to delivering better ventilation, building upgrades and mental health supports for school students to help them bounce back from COVID. "This is another step towards providing funding for facilities and programs to help our kids." Ms Plibersek said kids have had two years from hell, due to COVID-19 disrupted learning and in the Hawkesbury floods that too had been really disruptive as well. "We want to help the kids bounce back, we've got nationally a $440 million programme to help our kids bounce back from COVID-19," she said. "What that means for this local area are terrific investments like $15,000 for Freemans Reach Paddock to Plate Program, that will upgrade their outdoor learning area, including an outdoor kitchen and other facilities that will mean kids can do maths, science and cooking nutrition lessons outside where we know that air quality is better for them. "It's a great way of getting kids excited about where their food comes from, it's a great way of teaching them about healthier eating, but it's also math and science in practice, it's a really good way for kids to engage in their learning, and this is also a benefit." The Williams and Martin families - whose mothers (Hayley and Kirsty) are members of Freeman Reach Public School's Parents and Citizens' Association - were happy to hear of the committed investment as they don't want to be asking families who have had to endure COVID-19 and floods to be reaching into their own pockets to fund their program.

