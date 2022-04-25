Western Sydney University to celebrate its graduate achievers

news, local-news,

Western Sydney University is calling for nominations for its Alumni Awards 2022. The awards showcase the outstanding achievements of graduates from Western Sydney University across a range of categories, including the coveted Chancellor's Alumni of the Year Award. Chancellor, Professor Peter Shergold said that Alumni Awards were about asknoledging the university's highly successful graduates as well as honouring the university's long and proud history. "With a network of more than 200,000 graduates around Australia and throughout the globe, we are delighted to once again call for nominations to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our graduates and the many and varied ways in which they enrich our communities," said Professor Shergold. "Our graduates are an integral part of the university's story ... our past, our present and our future. I encourage alumni from all our antecedent institutions to consider nominating for an Alumni Award and sharing their inspiring journeys with us and with the communities of western Sydney and beyond." There are seven award categories, with six open for nomination by members of the community and WSU graduates and its antecedent institutions: Chancellor's Alumni of the Year Award; Professional Excellence Award; Breakthrough Alumni Award; International Alumni Leadership Award; Indigenous Alumni Excellence Award; Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alumni Award; and Hawkesbury Alumni Award. The winners will be announced at WSU's premier event, the Town and Gown Gala 2022, to be held on Saturday, October 29 at the William Inglis Hotel, Warwick Farm. The winner of the Hawkesbury Alumni Award will be announced at a separate alumni event to be held at the WSU campus in Richmond later in the year. Nominations close at 5pm, on Monday, June 20. For more information about making submissions and eligibility criteria, visit the website tinyurl.com/sftrr8tn and view the nomination booklet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/dad29a77-ebf5-4453-89db-b9278eac2515.JPG/r0_51_963_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Western Sydney University to celebrate its graduate achievers