Divinia Jean sets sights on new album after Tamworth success

Divinia Eather - known musically as Divinia Jean - had her first real shot at Tamworth last week and took away second place in the Toyota Busking Championships. Divinia, 20 years old from the Hawkesbury, spent the week busking on Peel Street, performing on the Toyota Tailgate Stage and even managed an appearance on Channel 9's Today show. "That was a really incredible experience," she said of her TV appearance. "They had a few of us buskers set up and lead in some of the segments. I got up at 3.30am for that - it was awesome." Divinia released her debut single in 2020, On My Doorstep, written during lockdown. In 2022 she plans to release her first album. "I'm always working on music, and fingers crossed I'll release an album later this year. I'm also working on a jazz showcase to be held in the Mountains some time this year," she said. "I love singing jazz but I've never been able to play it for myself, so I thought, there's no point in saying I want to perform it and not doing it - I just need to get up and do it." Divinia works as the Marketing Manager for her family's construction company, Eather Group, which is once again helping with flood clean-up around Sydney. Flooding is a topic close to the heart of Divinia and the Eathers, having lost 12 ancestors in the terrible flood tragedy of 1867 when the Hawkesbury River swelled to 19.7 metres high at Windsor. "After the recent flooding, we went for a drive around, and I thought, it was even worse back then. How much more terrifying would it have been in the dark, without any torches, with no way to communicate to see if your friends and family are safe? It's really touching and it's really scary," Divinia said. "At the same time, the community support - seeing everyone rallying together after the last flood, even helping people they've never met before. It's a time of reflection but also real sadness, and you start to appreciate the people you surround yourself with." Divinia said the Hawkesbury is a special place, where locals enjoy their music and get behind artists. "The Hawkesbury always surprises me. I play at Richmond Markets and different community events and everyone is so keen on people having a go. In busking I do better in two hours at Richmond than a six-hour time-slot in the city. The Hawkesbury people want to give back and support you," she said. Keep up-to-date with Divinia Jean's news and gigs around town at diviniajean.com

