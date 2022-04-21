news, local-news,

The Federal Government has announced that $28.2 million will go towards 66 successful projects to improve mobile coverage, competition and address blackspots across Australia, including two projects in the Hawkesbury. The two new Hawkesbury based sites - a TPG site and an Optus site - will be set up at Boundary Road, Oakville. The investments complement the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program (MSBP), which aims to improve mobile coverage and competition across regional and remote Australia, by building more than 1,200 mobile base stations in regional and remote areas. Under the MBSP, the government has funded 11 base stations in the Hawkesbury, seven of which are now operational. Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher, said the government was committed to improving mobile connectivity for people living in outer urban areas as part of its plan for a strong economy and a stronger future for Australia. "Improving coverage on the urban fringe will help communities access vital information during emergencies, seek help if needed and stay in touch with loved ones," Minister Fletcher said. Liberal Senator, Marise Payne, said the Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, had advocated strongly to improve mobile coverage for residents. "Sarah Richards has been working closely with the Hawkesbury community to achieve this outcome, including having Minister Fletcher meet with residents at Hawkesbury Heights ... earlier this year," she said. "In May last year the Morrison Government made a commitment to fund new mobile sites in villages east of Linden, and through this funding package, we have delivered on that commitment." Ms Richards said she had fought hard to fix mobile black spots. "Access to reliable telecommunications is crucial for our community, which is why I've consistently raised this issue directly with the Morrison Government," she said. "Locals have been telling me about local black spots and this feedback has been passed on, including at the community forum I held in January about this issue with Minister Paul Fletcher. "In addition to the government-funded towers at places like Webbs Creek and Kurrajong, these new sites will bring a welcome boost to mobile phone coverage." The successful projects were selected through a competitive assessment, with funding awarded based on the coverage outcomes provided by each solution, under a grants program that was first announced in the 2021-22 Budget as part of the Digital Economy Strategy. Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, who has fought for years to improve telecommunications in the region, supported the sites nominated by the government, but said they did not go far enough. "In addition to Oakville, which was among the sites recommended by me to the Minister last year, Labor will invest $2 million to improve mobile coverage in Bowen Mountain, Blaxlands Ridge and Maraylya," Ms Templeman said. "The Liberals have had nearly a decade to fix these problems, yet [the Government] has chosen to make this announcement on the eve of an election. "This is more about its re-election than a genuine desire to improve telecommunications in our area."

