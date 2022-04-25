A Richmond man has won a Keno prize worth more than $316,000 and to celebrate, he shouted his friends tea and cake. The player held a Keno Mega Millions 9 Spot winning entry in game 328 on Tuesday, April 19, and took home $316,098.60. Speaking with an official from Keno, the man said he was still trying to comprehend his surprising win. "I'd popped into the club for some lunch with some friends, and while we were eating, I decided to play some Keno," he said. "I'm not a big Keno player, but I like playing now and again. "Because I was busy eating, I had no idea about the win until I checked my ticket. "I was stunned when I heard I'd won. I was clueless about it until that moment, so it was a big shock. "It certainly made me very happy. It's lovely! "I guess you can say we celebrated - but probably not in the traditional, wild way. We had some tea and cake. "I'm not sure what I'll do with the windfall yet. I thought I'll pop it in the bank for a rainy day. "I'm sure my wife will have a few ideas!" The winning entry was purchased at Richmond Club, 6 East Market Street, Richmond. Richmond Club duty manager Michael Newis said his entire staff was ecstatic for their latest major prize winner. "It's very exciting for our team and the winner," he said. "Hopefully, the winner enjoys his prize. We'd love to send our congratulations to him and his wife. "It was a fantastic atmosphere when the winner discovered the news. "We can't wait for our next major win! Hopefully, it's even bigger next time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/be4c710e-ede9-453f-b746-6adf130d394d.jpg/r4_333_6516_4012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Richmond man wins over $316k Keno prize, shouts friends cake