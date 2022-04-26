news, local-news,

Vegas is coming to the Hawkesbury with Pink Finss' annual Pink Royale Casino Night - one of the charity's main fundraising events for the year. Guests will step into their very own 'casino' in the Hawkesbury with six gaming tables to choose from including Blackjack, Roulette, Vegas War and Poker. The ticket price includes mixed hot and cold canapes, beer, wine, soft drink, live entertainment by local band Woodford, raffles, auctions and much more. The event is cocktail-style (not a seated event) and locals are encouraged to gather their friends and come along to play on the tables, have a dance, mingle and catch up. Leann Tibbey, Fundraising and Grants Coordinator at Pink Finss, said the event would offer some "well deserved fun with gaming, a live band and dancing". "There will also be a guest speaker, a big announcement and lots of prizes up for grabs. It's been a long time between big events so be excited to catch up and let your hair down," Ms Tibbey said. Funds raised on the night will help Pink Finss continue their important work supporting women and their families diagnosed with cancer in the Hawkesbury. "Any event is important to us at Pink Finss because it's an opportunity to connect with the community that continues to support us," Ms Tibbey said. "We love that our events give the community the chance to feel included in what we do and like they are able to make a difference to the lives of others." There will be an exciting announcement being made on the night, "thanks to the continued support and involvement of the Hawkesbury Living Cancer Trust and we want as many people there as possible to hear the exciting news," Ms Tibbey said. She reminded punters that it is a cocktail event, not a seated event - except if you're an event sponsor. "We received lots of feedback after our last casino night that people loved this format as it gave them more opportunity to mingle and catch up with friends. We are also hosting the event at a new venue, The Windsor Function Centre, which is new and exciting for us as we get to share the love and support with others in the community," she said. "The Hawkesbury community has had a tough few years and we hope that by hosting this event we can give people the chance to get out again and let their hair down. All of course while raising awareness and money for a good cause." The Pink Royale Casino Night will take place on Saturday, June 4, 6pm to 11pm at Windsor Function Centre. Tickets are $150 each. The dress theme is black and white. Book your ticket online at pinkfinss.com.au/events

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/564d38f3-21d0-456b-ade7-4e7c0251ca3e.jpg/r3_115_5757_3366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg