news, local-news,

Cat-lovers, rejoice! Put Saturday, July 9 in your diary: the Western Districts Cat Society cat show is finally going ahead, after two years of postponements due to COVID-19. The club has been around since the 1970s and caters for members with all breeds of pedigreed and companion cats. Suzette Greentree, a persian breeder and club executive, said the club was hoping for more entries this year. With COVID-19 putting off shows around the country, less people are entering their cats. She got into persians a "long time" ago, when a relation to her auntie had a cat with kittens, and Ms Greentree ended up with one. "It's my hobby and I get enjoyment out of it," Suzette said. "A lot of people like to have cats as companions and it's a shared interest [for the people in the club]." Suzette has a number of persians, including Ghost, a four-month-old white male. She attends up to two cat shows a month and said the maintenance for persians was fairly involved. "You're always doing something, it's never-ending upkeep, particularly white a white cat," Suzette said. Suzette's sister-in-law, Joanne Greentree, also a club executive, is looking forward to the show finally going ahead. The club had planned shows in 2020 and 2021, but they were postponed due to the pandemic. She said last year: "For us, being able to promote our cats and get them on a show bench [after COVID] is really encouraging. It's very different when you're at home and not subjecting them to shows - shows help with their socialisation." Fluffy cat lovers will enjoy watching the persians with their long coats. "People always love the look of the persian because in show condition they look amazing," said Joanne. Show-goers will be able to watch judging, including for breeds as well as companion cats. There will also be a selection of cat toys and furniture from various stall-holders. What makes a good companion show cat? "Temperament, temperament, temperament," Ms Greentree said. For the breeds, it's matching the breed standard, as well as presentation on the day. The Western Districts Cat Society cat show is scheduled to go ahead on July 9 at North Richmond Panthers. Find out how to get involved at www.wdcatsociety.com A gold coin donation will gain entry on the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/ac6147f8-a498-41b5-b6ee-eb756a9e4694_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1070_3024_2779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg