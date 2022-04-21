news, local-news, Scott Morrison, Josh Frydenberg, Sarah Richards, Marise Payne, Macquarie, Hogan Engineering, 2022 Federal Election

In just the second day of the 2022 Federal Election campaign, the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was in the Hawkesbury meeting with Mulgrave based manufacturer, Hogan Engineering. Hogan is a third-generation family business, that has been operating for 75 years, making and supplying earthmoving attachments and gas assets. Joining Mr Morrison on the visit to the electorate were Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Liberal Senator Marise Payne and Liberal candidate for Macquarie Sarah Richards. They met with company directors, Darren Hogan and Ross Hibbert, who led the visitors on a tour around the factory, showing them all of the aspects of Hogan's work. The manufacturer's staff also had the opportunity to meet the PM. Administrators, factory workers and the company's apprentices, shook hands with the pollies and explained their work. Hogan also had the opportunity to tell off its current fundraising campaign for Pink Finss Charity. For the whole month of April, the manufacturer is giving five per cent off all orders - given they are painted pink - and donating a further five per cent to Pink Finss. Mr Morrison and the other politicians loved the idea and were impressed with Hogan's choice to support the local charity. Mr Hogan said it was a fantastic experience to have the Prime Minister and other Federal politicians visit his business. "I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of that. It was an easier experience than what I thought," he said. "[Mr Morrison] was very polite, very knowledgeable and to be honest, I couldn't ask for any more. It went so well. "We talked about the factory, talked about the family business. Talked about what we do. He actually asked about it ... if we're going to spend any more money. And he asked about labour staff." The PM's decision to tour Hogan Engineering came from Ms Richards recent visit to the factory. She said she thought the Prime Minister would enjoy meeting the staff and seeing what the local manufacturer has been doing for the three generations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/6a1cd291-85c2-4022-87ed-86776f2cc224.jpg/r303_385_3618_2258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg