Federal Labor has promised that an Albanese led Government would supercharge the benefits of household solar by delivering a community battery for Hobartville. Labor's Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, announced the initiative with Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, on April 8. The Power to the People community battery plan invests $200 million to install 400 community batteries across the country. The initiative would allow local households to feed solar power into the shared battery during the day and draw from it at night, attempting to cut electricity bills and emissions, and reduce pressure on the grid. Local households who might be unable to install solar, like renters and people living in apartments, will also be able to draw from excess energy stored in the battery. Areas such as Hobartville, and surrounds, has nearly 970 registered solar systems, but none have a registered battery. Individual household batteries are expensive, and many households can't afford the upfront cost, resulting in them missing out on the extra savings from stored and affordable renewable energy. Ms Templeman said the cost of living had gone through the roof and committing to installing these batteries would help local families lower their energy bills. "These batteries help to reduce pressure on the grid, so that when the sun goes down households can use energy from the battery and avoid peak prices," she said. "By investing in renewables through commitments like community batteries and Rewiring the Nation, we can create thousands of good-paying jobs and growing industries, making power cheaper for homes and businesses. "I will continue fighting for plans like Labor's one for community batteries, so we can deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to local families." Power to the People is part of Labor's Powering Australia Plan, which will hope to cut power bills, reduce emissions and create jobs by boosting renewable energy. Labor states that the plan would cut power bills for families and businesses by $275 a year for homes by 2025, compared to today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/195d5fac-3307-4e34-8ff8-cd145c57149a.jpg/r0_4_3097_1754_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg