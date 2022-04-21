news, local-news,

With the Federal Government's Home Guarantee Scheme being extended to Australians in buying their first home, Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, is calling on first home buyers in the Hawkesbury to take up opportunity. The scheme is an initiative to support eligible first home buyers purchase their first home sooner, with the extension opening up tens of thousands more places. Ms Richards said that it was great news for perspective first home buyers in the Hawkesbury. "With 50,000 more places available home ownership will be easier. So, if you are considering a first home then now's is the time to act," she said. The scheme supports eligible homebuyers to purchase a new or existing home with a deposit as low as five per cent. "People can cut years off the time they'd need to save a deposit for a home because of this program," Ms Richards said. "Saving to buy a house has always been hard work and as prices have increased it's been getting harder." Richards said that increasing the price caps for homes available under the scheme means more people have more options when purchasing a home, and the new caps will help accommodate larger families under the Family Home Guarantee. The price cap for capital cities and regional centres will increase to $900,000, and increase to $750,000 for the rest of NSW, starting July 1, 2022. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Home Guarantee Scheme had already helped 60,000 Australians and with the further support, first home buyers were at their highest levels in 12 years. "We're building a stronger future for Australians by making home ownership easier by making more properties eligible for the Scheme and expanding it to 50,000 places each year," he said. "Higher price caps will help more people realise their dreams and lock in a stronger future for themselves. "By adjusting the price caps for the Home Guarantee Scheme, we are ensuring Australians have more options when buying a home." Announced in the Budget earlier this month, under the expanded Home Guarantee Scheme the Government will make available: Ms Richards said that the scheme would also help boost the supply of new houses. "I hope aspirational Aussies will take advantage of this program and get into their first home sooner," she said. For more information visit nhfic.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/5a1ba414-bfbe-4f21-9895-d8dc46ff26a6.jpg/r3_0_1199_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg